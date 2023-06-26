Eurostat: Hungary anomalous, zero asylum applications. Record numbers of unaccompanied minors in Germany

Last March, there were 192 first-time asylum applicants per million people in the EU. In March 2023, the number of asylum applicants with Russian citizenship ranked 8th among all citizenships, with 2,480 applications. Germany (25,170), Spain (15,570), France (11,870) and Italy (11,335) account for 74% of first-time asylum applicants in the EU. The highest rates of registered first-time applicants in March 2023 were recorded in Cyprus (1,859 applicants per million people) and Croatia (965). The lowest rate was observed in Hungary (0). Last March, 2,620 unaccompanied minors applied for asylum for the first time in the EU, mostly from Afghanistan (860) and Syria (565). Germany (990), the Netherlands (260), Italy (230), Spain (225), Bulgaria (215), Austria (210) and Greece (200) received the highest number of asylum applications from unaccompanied minors.