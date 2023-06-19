EU-Sudan: 190 million euros in humanitarian and development assistance

“For the conflict in Sudan, which is causing unspeakable sufferings in the country and is forcing millions of people to leave their homes in search of safety”, today the EU Commission pledged a total of 190 million euros in humanitarian and development assistance. The initiative is coming as the Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, is hosting a high-level pledging event to support the humanitarian response in Sudan and in the region. 52 million euros of the EU’s new total aid package are allocated to humanitarian assistance in Sudan “to support the most vulnerable caught up in the crisis”. Another 8 million euros will support Sudan’s neighbours “to cope with the arrival of people fleeing Sudan”. In addition, 130 million euros “in development cooperation will support food security, resilience and health for the most vulnerable people”. The new humanitarian fund adds up to the 73 million euros already allocated to Sudan in 2023 in humanitarian assistance and 1.15 million euros earmarked for first rescue and emergency assistance to the populations of Sudan and to the refugees and returnees in the neighbouring countries. In addition, early this year the EU launched a humanitarian airlift to send – as explained in a statement – basic supplies, and the EU experts in humanitarian assistance “were quickly sent along the border regions in Sudan’s neighbour countries (Ethiopia, South Sudan, Chad and Egypt), to consider the new humanitarian requirements on the place”.