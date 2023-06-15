EU Parliament: Ukraine in the EU and NATO. “New aid to Kyiv and a reconstruction plan”

In a non-legislative resolution adopted at the end of today’s plenary session with 425 votes in favour, 38 against and 42 abstentions, MEPs call on NATO allies to honour their commitment to Ukraine and pave the way for Kyiv to be invited to join the Atlantic alliance. MEPs stress that they expect that the “accession process will start after the war is over and be finalised as soon as possible”. Until Ukraine’s full membership, the EU, its Member States, NATO allies, and partners who share the same principles should “work closely with Ukraine to develop a temporary framework for security guarantees” for the country “to be implemented immediately after the war”. Ukraine’s integration into NATO and the EU “would enhance regional and global security and strengthen the bonds between Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic community”. MEPs condemn “in the strongest possible terms Russia’s destruction of the Kakhovka dam” which “constitutes a war crime and has caused extensive flooding and created an environmental disaster as well as ecocide in Ukraine”. All those responsible for war crimes, including the destruction of the dam, “will be held accountable in line with international law”. Parliament also calls for a recovery package for Ukraine focused on “the country’s immediate, medium- and long-term relief, reconstruction and recovery”.