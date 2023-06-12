EU Parliament: plenary debate on “surrogacy, risks of exploitation and commercialisation”

(Strasbourg) This week, Cyprus’ President Nikos Christodoulides and Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani will take the floor at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday, 13 June, and Wednesday, 14 June, respectively. They will address the plenary session of the European Parliament which starts today. The new rules on the exchange of electronic evidence for criminal investigations, artificial intelligence (AI) with a vote on a new AI act, and the investigations into the Pegasus spyware and how to limit its violations – these three topics will receive particular attention during the session. The debate tomorrow, 13 June, with the Commission and Council will discuss, among others, the attack on the Nova Kakhovka dam and the efforts to rebuild Ukraine. Also on the agenda is a vote on the new rules (now at the end of the parliamentary process) on “more sustainable, more durable and better-performing” batteries. The plenary will also address issues related to the electoral law and respect for the rule of law in Poland. The debate with the Commission and Council will serve to define the priorities ahead of the 29-30 June EU summit. A debate on “Surrogacy in the EU – risks of exploitation and commercialisation” is scheduled for Wednesday, 14 June.