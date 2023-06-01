EU Parliament: Von der Leyen and Zelenskyy, “Russia must stop deportation of Ukrainian children”

“Every child has the right to be free, protected and kept safe. However, Russia’s war of aggression is depriving Ukrainian children of these rights”, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in a joint statement issued to mark International Children’s Day on the sidelines of a meeting of the European Political Community. “We vehemently condemn the illegal deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children, adding to the list of Russia’s war crimes”, they added. “We urgently call upon Russia to immediately stop these deportations, to put an end to the practice of so-called ‘expedited adoptions’ and return these children”, they said. “We welcome the creation of the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine”. Moreover, “President Zelenskyy’s ‘BRING KIDS BACK UA’ plan can play a crucial role”, they remarked. “We pledge to establish a specialised e-learning program for paediatricians and primary care medical staff. We will equip healthcare professionals with the necessary skills to provide trauma care and improve children’s mental health conditions”. The European Commission “has committed to supporting Ukraine’s childcare reform, with a pledge of 10 million euros”. Finally, “1.3 million Ukrainian children currently reside in the EU. The Temporary Protection Directive has been instrumental” in guaranteeing them access to public services.