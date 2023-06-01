EU Parliament: condemning the Hungarian Government’s anti-EU campaigns

In a resolution, the European Parliament condemns the Hungarian Government’s anti-EU campaigns, to “divert attention away from a lack of compliance with European values and systemic corruption”. This is cause for concern about the Presidency of the EU that Hungary is going to take in 2024. The text on the rule of law and the fundamental rights in Hungary and the freezing of the EU funds was adopted with 442 votes for, 144 votes against and 33 abstentions. MEPs have repeatedly expressed “concerns over the state of EU values in Hungary, which have further deteriorated due to the “deliberate and systematic efforts of the Government” and despite Parliament’s activation of the Article 7 mechanism.” The European Parliament is worried about “laws being adopted without sufficient parliamentary scrutiny and public consultation, as well as the abusive invocation of the ‘state of danger’, the misuse of whistle-blower protection to undermine LGBTIQ+ rights and freedom of expression, and the infringement of teachers’ social and labour rights”. The MEPs urge the Government to “bring elections in line with international standards, especially in light of the upcoming European elections in 2024”. In addition, “the 2022 annual budget was modified 95 times by Government decree”. As to Hungary’s Presidency of the EU in 2024, they ask to find a “proper solution” to the MEPs’ concerns and they point out that otherwise the EU Parliament might take appropriate measures.