EU: von der Leyen in Kiev tomorrow for Europe Day. “Unwavering support toward the country”

“The President will be in Kyiv tomorrow, where she will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and confirm the EU’s unwavering support.” This was announced by the spokesman of the European Commission, Eric Mamer, at the daily press briefing in Brussels. “This visit will take place on Europe Day, and in this context, we sincerely welcome President Zelensky’s announcement that May 9th will now also be celebrated as Europe Day in Ukraine”, he added. In terms of new measures against Russia, “a proposal for the eleventh package of sanctions was sent on Friday to the member states”, Mamer said in reply to the journalists’ questions. The spokesman confirmed that now the package is expected to have a “first discussion” “next Wednesday”, May 10th, at the meeting of the Permanent Representatives of the 27 member states to the EU (Coreper II). “This package will be focusing on the implementation of sanctions, their effectiveness and how we avoid the evasion of sanctions. The package will look at exports to Russia and how to deal with that matter. We want to make sure Russia receives no imports from other countries”, he ended.