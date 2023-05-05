Serbia: a new shooting near Belgrade, 8 dead and 14 wounded. A 21-year-old man arrested. The European leaders’ grief

In the aftermath of the shooting in the Belgrade middle school, a new tragedy took place near the Serbian capital. At least 8 people were killed after shootings in several villages, while 14 people were wound. The tragedy happened last night at about 11.00 pm and this morning, after a special force and police operation and a long chase, the alleged murderer was arrested. The shooting took place in the villages of Dubona, Malo Orasje and Sepsin. The twenty-one-year-old man fired at people with an automatic firearm, then ran away from the scene of the crime. The reason of the attack is not clear yet. All the wounded people were taken to hospitals. An appeal was also made by the Blood Transfusion Institute to donate blood. Messages of sympathy came from the leaders of the European institutions, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, who defined the accident as “a shocking, terrible tragedy”; “we stand with the people of Serbia in these difficult moment”. A message of condolences was sent by the European Commissioner for Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, who wished a “speedy recovery to those wounded” and stated: “this violence must end now!”