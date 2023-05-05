FAFCE: Board in Murcia. Mr Bassi (president), “family is prism to understand personal, spiritual and social life”

(Foto Fafce)

“I believe that in these past three days, we have shown that the family is the prism through which we can all better understand and live our personal, spiritual, ecclesial, social and cultural lives. And thus find new ways to counter the new pandemic of our times – the pandemic of loneliness”, said Vincenzo Bassi, President of the Federation of Catholic Families Associations in Europe (FAFCE), at the end of the three-day biannual Board meeting in Murcia, Spain, from 2 to 4 May. The event was attended by the presidents and delegates of the associated organisations and members of the FAFCE to discuss their respective activities and the work of the Federation at European level. “These intense days of work here in Murcia are the fruit of a long preparation that was made possible also thanks to the generous collaboration with the Catholic University Saint Anthony of Murcia (UCAM). This is an example of how the world of NGOs can work together with the world of universities to bear fruit for the common good”, he added. On 2 May, FAFCE members attended the International Congress on Family Networks: “Antidote to loneliness”. The Congress was meant to be a response to the invitation made by Pope Francis in his 2022 speech to FAFCE, to foster a spirit of communion and collaboration among European families. The conference was organised in cooperation with the UCAM University, the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences (CCEE), and the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE).