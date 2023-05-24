Family life: FAFCE, the Art Contest “Who is St Joseph for me?” makes it to the European Parliament

The Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe (FAFCE) is calling artists to reflect on fatherhood through the figure of St Joseph. The awards ceremony of the European Art Contest “Who is St Joseph for me?” will be held in the premises of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, on June 14th, from 5.00pm to 8.00 pm, as FAFCE announced in a notice. The artists who took part in the Contest tried to answer the question: “How can we take inspiration in 2023 from this patron saint of fathers?”. The goals of the European Art Contest are “encouraging the promotion of art across Europe” and “enhancing the visibility of fathers in all spheres of life, often neglected or rejected”. Prizes will be awarded to the artists who entered the different categories of the Contest: painting-drawing-graphic arts; sculpture-ceramics-stained glass; photography; music; comics. The event will be opened by the deputy president of FAFCE, Cornel Barbut, and by MEP Izabela-Helena Kloc. Then, Fabrice Hadjadj, philosopher and author of “To be a father with Saint Joseph”, will give a speech. Finally, a statement will be made by the jury of the Contest and the winners will receive their awards.