European Disability Forum: Metsola, “a Europe of hope and opportunities must be accessible to everyone”

(Brussels) “For many people, accessibility is still an exception rather than a rule”. Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, made a speech today at the 5th European Parliament of Persons with Disabilities that takes place in the Brussels headquarters. “This Parliament – she stated – is a place for the inclusion of everybody in European society. You are all welcome here”. Metsola then gave “a special warm welcome to the Ukrainian delegation that is here with us. The challenges you have overcome to be with us are second to none. We support your inclusion in Europe right to the end”. Then, she lingered on the day’s topic: “for most people, accessibility is a fact. But this fifth European Parliament of Persons with Disabilities reminds Europe and the world that for many people accessibility is still an exception rather than a rule. One European out of five lives with a disability. This is the reason why platforms such as the European Disability Forum are essential to raise awareness of the issues which, in Europe, we still have to work on, for greater equality. Many people fight for inclusion. Too many people have to do all they can to have equal rights. The motto of the European Union, ‘United in Diversity’, means that everyone must have the opportunity to be involved in our European project. A Europe of hope and opportunities must be accessible to everyone”.