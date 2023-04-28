Council of Europe: defence of human rights and elimination of sexual exploitation, two events in Turku (Finland) and Chisinau (Moldova)

The first Council of Europe Human Rights Day will be held in Turku, Finland, on 4 May. The 2023 edition will focus on “resilience and civil participation at the municipal level”, with particular emphasis on the “promotion of human rights, democracy and the rule of law”. The event will bring together high-level experts to discuss the Council of Europe’s impact on human rights in Finland, the Council of Europe said in a statement. The event is organised as part of the project “Council of Europe Days – Telling the CoE’s Story”. Council of Europe Deputy Secretary General, Bjørn Berge, will deliver the opening remarks at the expert seminar. Also on 4 May, the Republic of Moldova’s national framework on the elimination of sexual exploitation and sexual abuse of children will be released in Moldova’s capital Chisinau. It is the result of a joint initiative of the Council of Europe and ECPAT International, focusing on the “Parties to the Council of Europe Convention on the protection of children against sexual exploitation and sexual abuse”.