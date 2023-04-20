Sudan: Borrell (EU), “cease hostilities, respect rights, allow space for dialogue”. Solidarity with the Sudanese population

“The European Union (EU) and its Member States strongly condemn the ongoing fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, which threatens the safety and security of the people of Sudan as well as the unity and stability of the country. The outbreak of hostilities undermines efforts to restore the transition towards a civilian-led democratic government. It also risks regional destabilisation”. This was stated by the High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, on behalf of the European Union, about the latest developments in the African country. The EU “deplores the loss of lives and the violations of international law”, calling on “all actors to comply with international humanitarian law and implement an immediate cessation of hostilities without pre-conditions”. The EU invites all parties involved in the conflict to allow and facilitate “rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access, as well as to protect civilians and ensure safety of humanitarian personnel.” The fighting must end to “allow space for dialogue and mediation”. Lastly, the EU “reaffirms its steadfast support and solidarity with the people of Sudan, especially women and youth, who led a peaceful revolution three years ago. Their aspirations and requests for a better future will not be forgotten”.