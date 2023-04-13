EU Commission: 7 European heritage sites to save, including Partisan Cemetery in Mostar and Memento Park in Budapest

The European Commission has published the list of the 7 most endangered European heritage sites for 2023 in response to a civil society campaign to preserve the EU’s cultural heritage. This was announced in a statement in which the European Commission also stressed that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the 7 Most Endangered programme. This year’s most endangered sites are: Kortrijk Railway Station in Belgium; the Partisan Memorial Cemetery in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina; the Tchakvinji Fortress in Zugdidi, Georgia; the Sisters’ House Ensemble, former Moravian settlement in Kleinwelka, Germany; Memento Park in Budapest, Hungary; the Cultural Landscape of Sveti Stefan in Paštrovići, Montenegro; and the Watermills of Bistrica in Petrovac na Mlavi, Serbia. Under the programme, each endangered site on the list will receive a grant worth €10,000 to implement an activity aimed at its preservation. “Since 2014, the Commission has been supporting the 7 Most Endangered initiative, drawing attention to the fact that endangered heritage sites need our help. We must continue to raise public awareness of the importance of cultural heritage in shaping our European identities and achieving sustainable development. The sites selected have the potential to act as a tool for promoting peace and dialogue within their localities and wider regions”, said EU Commissioner for Culture Mariya Gabriel.