EU: “Laptops for Ukraine”, 13,000 laptops, smartphones and tablets for Ukrainians

The Laptops for Ukraine initiative, supported by the European Commission, has gathered13,000 additional laptops, smartphones and tablets that will be delivered to Ukraine in the coming weeks, the European Commission announced in a statement. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Commission has already helped ship 12,000 donated devices to Ukraine through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. As a response to the urgent need for devices in Ukraine’s schools, hospitals and municipalities, in December 2022, the Commission helped launch the Laptops for Ukraine initiative, together with the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation and DIGITALEUROPE, a European organisation that represents the digital technology industry. Companies and individuals can still donate spare, functioning devices in one of the 17 collection hubs in Belgium, Czechia, Germany, Estonia, Spain, France, Lithuania, Hungary, Romania and Slovenia. Moreover, new collection hubs are being launched. In particular, citizens are invited to donate through one of the hubs and private companies can get in contact with the Commission to organise the transfer of larger donations.