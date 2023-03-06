Democratic Republic of Congo: EU, new funds and a humanitarian air bridge to help people affected by conflict in North Kivu

“The humanitarian situation in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is drastically deteriorating due to a significant further escalation of the conflict in North Kivu. The humanitarian community is facing a worsening situation and is increasingly overwhelmed by the needs of thousands of displaced people”. This is written in a release from the EU Commission, which, because of this, is setting up “a Humanitarian Air Bridge flight to Goma. The operation, conducted with the support of France as a Team Europe initiative, will deliver humanitarian support in the form of medical and nutritional supplies along with a range of other emergency items, in collaboration with UNICEF and other humanitarian partners”. The EU, which has urgently allocated 47 million euros for the next aids, “stands ready to mobilize all the necessary means to support humanitarian workers, including logistics and air, to meet the needs of the population in Democratic Republic of Congo. With this Humanitarian Air Bridge operation, we reaffirm our support to the most vulnerable”.