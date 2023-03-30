EU Parliament: registration of same-sex couples’ children, the floor condemns Italy

(Brussels) The European Parliament condemns Italy over the registration of same-sex couples’ children. In the resolution on the Rule of Law 2022 and the general state of EU values, on closing the plenary session the European Parliament voted on an amendment submitted by the Renew Europe group (Liberal Democrats) about the recognition for children in “rainbow families”. The EU Parliament – in a document that divided the assembly and will cause a stir – “condemns the instructions given by the Italian government to the municipality of Milan to suspend the registration of adoptions of same-sex couples”; it believes such decision will inevitably lead to “discrimination not just of same-sex couples but also and above all of their children”; it thinks such action is a “direct violation of children’s rights as listed in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child 1989”. Finally, the EU Parliament calls on the Italian Government to “immediately withdraw its decision”.