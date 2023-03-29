EU Parliament: marking 25 years since Good Friday Agreement. Metsola, “it ushered in peace in Northern Ireland”. Michel, “Brexit raised new challenges”

(Photo European Parliament)

(Brussels) “Peace and reconciliation. This is what the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago was all about. Values which we must still protect today”, said the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, in her opening remarks at the ceremony held during the plenary session in Brussels marking the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement which ushered in peace in Northern Ireland. “25 years ago, the peace agreement was signed by visionary leaders who allowed peace and Northern Ireland to enter the European single market. The peace wall in Alexandra Park” is now surrounded by families. “It has become a symbol of peace. We must preserve the Good Friday Agreement to maintain peace in Northern Ireland and throughout Europe”, said the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, speaking at the commemoration.

“We celebrate all the peace-loving people. The Good Friday Agreement opened a new era. In these 25 years, Northern Ireland has taken giant steps forward. Checkpoints have been replaced with sport venues and schools. The Brexit referendum raised new challenges for Ireland. But our goal is now finally in sight. As a set of joint solutions under the Withdrawal Agreement, the Windsor Framework also preserves” the European single market. “I can only hope that rationality will once again prevail. Just like it did some 25 years ago. Thanks to the Good Friday Agreement, there is a whole generation of young people who were born and raised in peace” who “will not accept to go back”. “Peace and prosperity must be re-won, day after day”. We must continue to preserve peace. “The UK may have left our Union but peace remains the European promise”, said the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.