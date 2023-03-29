Bulgaria: parliamentary election, fifth in less than two years. Poll shows fragmented Parliament

On Sunday, 3 April, Bulgarians will go to the polls to elect their parliament. This is the fifth election in the past two years. The most recent election was held in October 2022, but it delivered no clear winner and political parties were unable to form a coalition government. Half a year later, the situation does not look any different. According to a poll by the Market LINKS agency, the reformist coalition “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria”, that will put itself forward for the first time as a coalition, is expected to receive 23.7% of the vote. Boyko Borisov’s conservative GERB party is expected to come in second, with over 20% of the vote, followed by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms of the Turkish minority, with 13.6% of the vote, and the pro-Russian Revival with 11.4% of the vote. The Socialist Party, by contrast, is expected to lose votes and come in fifth with only 7.3% of the vote. The turnout could be around 42%. With higher inflation than the EU average, at roughly 18%, and without a financial plan for 2023, the need for a legitimate and stable government is becoming increasingly urgent, although it looks like there are little chances of achieving it.