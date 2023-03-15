EU Parliament: Michel (European Council), “fighting traffickers and opening legal migration channels”

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

(Strasbourg) “To win the peace, we must strengthen our defence”: this is an excerpt from the address by Charles Michel, President of the European Council, to the European Parliament in Strasbourg today. “In three days after the Russian attack, we took the decision to deliver arms to Ukraine, and this marked a paradigm shift. I believe that this was the birth of our European defence”. This means, according to Michel, “developing our industrial capacities” in the armaments industry. Then the President of the European Council went on to address the issue of migration: “Without waiting for the entry into force of the EU Migration and Asylum Pact, we must do more when it comes to cooperating with third countries, countries of origin and transit, to jointly fight traffickers who are speculating on poverty and human misery”. “But we also need to do more to open up legal migration channels”.