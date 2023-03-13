EU: Eurogroup, ministers of EU-27 addressing the collapse of the US banks and the risks for European banks

Today and tomorrow, 13th and 14th March, the Eurogroup and the EU Ministers of economy and finance will be meeting in Brussels. They will discuss inflation trends in the euro-zone, the collapse of the US banks, and the risks for European banks. This has been announced in a notice issued in Brussels. At today’s Euro-group meeting, which will also be attended by the Vice President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, and by the Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, “the ministers will take stock of macroeconomic and fiscal developments in the euro-zone and the fiscal policy guidance submitted by the European Commission on March 8th with a view to adopting a statement”. The Euro-group will try to approve some points for a review of economic governance in the euro-zone. The “strategic goals of a digital euro” and the “coordination of global economic policies in the run-up to the upcoming spring meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund” will be discussed too. Tomorrow, Dombrovskis, Gentiloni, the Commissioner for Budget, Johannes Hahn, as well as Mairead McGuinness as Commissioner for Financial Services will take part in Ecofin and will submit “budget policy guidance for 2024” on which Ecofin will try to find agreement. Finally, the EU Commission will address the “economic and financial consequences of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine and the developments of energy-related financial markets”.