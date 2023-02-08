EU Commission: Civil Protection, five disaster resilience goals. More cooperation between Member States

Janez Lenarcic (Photo European Commission)

Five goals to strengthen the European response to natural disasters. This is set out in a document released by the EU Commission today, which is particularly important in light of the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria that has caused unimaginable tragic and devastating effects. The document was presented in Brussels by Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic. It includes measures to “better prepare European countries for natural hazards, including earthquakes, floods and forest fires”. In view of the rapidly changing risk landscape, the European disaster resilience goals aim to “improve the capacity of the EU, its Member States and Participating States to the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to anticipate and withstand the effects of future major disasters and emergencies”. To this end and in close cooperation with Member States, the European Commission identified five goals – summed up in 5 verbs – to pursue collectively.