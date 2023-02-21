EU Commission: the response to the pandemic, second anniversary of the recovery and resilience facility. 140 billion euros disbursed so far

Earlier today, the European Commission adopted a Communication to mark the second anniversary of the creation of the recovery and resilience facility (Rrf), the “key instrument at the heart of the 800 billion euros’ NextGenerationEu recovery plan for Europe”. The Communication takes stock of the actual results achieved so far through the “unprecedented double-push for green and digital reforms and investments in Member States – the European Commission writes in a notice –. It also outlines further steps for supporting the continued successful implementation of national recovery and resilience plans”. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, states: “Our recovery plan NextGenerationEU has become even more than a vital response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years after the creation of the fund, we have already disbursed more than EUR 140 billion and we overachieved our initial investment targets for the green and digital transitions. Now, with Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine and a global energy crisis, the fund has become a key element of our Green Deal Industrial Plan. It will support our Member States on the road to net-zero, with the additional financial boost of REPowerEU”. NextGenerationEu “has proven to be a capable instrument to address many different challenges our Union is being confronted with. The transformative reforms through Member States’ national recovery plans are key to modernize and strengthen our European Union”.