Council of Europe: February 24th, a year after the start of the war, a ceremony in support of the Ukrainian population

On February 24th, the Council of Europe will be holding a ceremony to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s aggression of Ukraine; the ceremony will be followed by a special Committee of Ministers’ meeting. At 9.00am, Iceland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, who is also the chairman of the Committee of Ministers, Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić, the president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Tiny Kox, and Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs will speak to the attendants at the ceremony on the square in front of the Council of Europe. The State Anthem of Ukraine and the Anthem of the European Union will be played by Iryna Duvarry. A photo exhibition called “The Year of Resilience” will be officially unveiled in the foyer of the Committee of Ministers at 9.45am. At 10.00am, the Ministers’ Deputies (the Ambassadors of the 46 member states of the CoE) will convene a special meeting to discuss the consequences of the Russian Federation’s aggression of Ukraine: it will be live streamed here . On February 23rd and 24th, the Palais will be lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.