Fight against corruption: EU Parliament, new powers to Special Committee on foreign interference

Following the Qatargate investigation, the European Parliament has decided to entrust new powers to combat corruption to the Special Committee on foreign interference. The Special Committee will be tasked with identifying the “shortcomings in Parliament’s rules on transparency, integrity, accountability and anti-corruption”, the European Parliament announced in a statement. In particular, the European Parliament approved an update to the title and the responsibilities of the Special Committee on foreign interference in all democratic processes in the European Union, including disinformation (ING2). The Committee will have to propose measures and recommendations for implementing reforms, by building on the European Parliament’s resolutions and the best practices of other Parliaments, in cooperation with the Committee on Constitutional Affairs and the Committee on Foreign Affairs. The new name will be “Special Committee on foreign interference in all democratic processes in the European Union, including disinformation, and the strengthening of integrity, transparency and accountability in the European Parliament”.