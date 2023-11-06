European Commission: 25 million euros’ worth of humanitarian aid allocated for Gaza’s population

Today, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that 25 million euros’ worth of funds will be allocated in humanitarian aids for Gaza’s population. It will be done through the humanitarian organisations that, with that money, will provide “life-saving assistance, in particular focusing on water and sanitation, health, food and other essential items”, the EU Commission explains in a release. President Ursula von der Leyen pointed out that, with this payment, the EU has reached a total expenditure of 100 million euros in humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza in 2023. “At the same time, we are working with Israel, Egypt, and the United Nations, to let more convoys into Gaza, including through corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs”, von der Leyen added. On October 26th, the European Council had called for “continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid to reach those in need through all necessary measures including humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs”, while since October 16th an air bridge has carried, in 6 flights to Egypt, over 263 tons of aid, ready to be delivered in the Gaza Strip. In its release, the EU Commission adds two details: “The EU has been providing humanitarian assistance to Palestine since 2000”, the first one. And “the EU Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated to offer support for repatriation flights from Israel”.