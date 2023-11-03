Politics: “Friends of Europe”, “10 Policy Choices for a Renewed Social Contract for Europe”. Speakers include Reynders, Schmit, Mogherini

Federica Mogherini (Foto Commissione europea)

The “State of Europe” will be held for the twentieth time on Thursday, November 9th, a high-profile event organised in Brussels by “Friends of Europe”, a workshop of reflections and exchanges of views on politics. The day of November 6th will look at the European election of 2024 and will put forth “10 Policy Choices for a Renewed Social Contract for Europe”, the organisers explain, a report by Friends of Europe. The day will be opened by José Manuel Albars, Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, then lots of speakers will take turns in the different parallel sessions on topics ranging from security and the endangered social contract in Europe, health, the war, the digital infrastructure, the climate crisis and green economy, to alternative options for sustainable and inclusive economic growth in Europe. It will be a tight agenda with a long list of names. To mention just a few: the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, and the European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit, Federica Mogherini, former High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, the Belarusian journalist Hanna Liubakova, the president of the Eurogroup, Paschal Donhoe. Over 200 political leaders and influential people from over 40 countries, ministers of national governments, CEOs, leaders of NGOs, high-ranking officials of the EU, members of European and national Parliaments, influencers and young European leaders are expected to attend the event. The event can be attended personally or streamed.