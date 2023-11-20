Spain: Madrid, Bishops’ Assembly. A proposal to establish an Interreligious Dialogue Committee

From today to November 24th, the premises of the Bishops’ Conference in Madrid will host the 123rd Plenary Assembly of the Spanish Bishops. The meeting will be opened by card. Juan José Omella, president of CES, the Bishops’ Conference of Spain, and by the apostolic nuncio, mgr. Bernardito Auza. The many items on the agenda include the presentation of a project in support of human dignity, developed by the Episcopal Commission for Social Pastoral Care and Human Promotion, and the proposal to establish an Interreligious Dialogue Committee in Spain for dialogue between the Catholic Church and the other Christian confessions. Other important files concern guidelines for televising and broadcasting the liturgy, jointly developed by the Episcopal Commissions for Social Communication and Liturgy, and a report of the Episcopal Commission for the Laity, the Family and Life on the implementation of a national framework project for the pastoral care of youth. In addition, the Bishops will exchange views about Spain’s participation in the WYD 2023 in Lisbon and the first session of the XVI General Assembly of the Synod that took place in the Vatican. Looking ahead, the Assembly will talk about the Conference on “The Church in Education” and the national meeting of lay people on the First Announcement, both due to take place in February 2024, as well as the National Vocation Conference, planned for 2025.