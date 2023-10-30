European Parliament: dialogue with Churches and religious associations on Artificial Intelligence. Registrations open

The topic of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be the focus of an event organised by the European Parliamentary Research Service (EPRS) in cooperation with the Secretariat for Dialogue, pursuant to Article 17 TFEU. The event, entitled: “Bridging the Gap: Artificial Intelligence and Fundamental Human Values”, will be attended by Brando Benifei and Dragos Tudorache, the two Co-Rapporteurs on the Artificial Intelligence Act proposal, approved by the European Parliament last June; by Barbara Prainsack, Chair of the European Group on Ethics in Science and New Technologies; and by Jeroen Van den Hoven, Professor of Ethics and Technology at Delft University. Article 17 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU (TFEU), introduced by the Treaty of Lisbon, requires the European institutions to conduct an open, transparent and regular dialogue with Churches and organisations. For this reason, the European Parliament regularly holds high-level conferences, open to all dialogue partners, on topical issues related to the course of parliamentary work. European Parliament Vice-President Othmar Karas is responsible for the dialogue. The event on AI will be held in Brussels in the European Parliament’s Library Reading Room (Altiero Spinelli Building) on Wednesday 15 November. Registrations are open until 8 November 2023 at https://opinio.europarl.europa.eu/s?s=5922.