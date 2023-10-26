European Council: Michel (President), supporting Israel, condemning Hamas, aids to civilians in Gaza. “Towards a united position”

(Photo European Council)

“We are holding an important European Council in difficult times. It is crucial to demonstrate once again that the European Union is united in defending our principles, in defending our values, and that’s why we support Israel as it tries to defend itself in line with international law and international humanitarian law”. Words spoken by Charles Michel, president of the European Council, as he entered the summit that is taking place in Brussels today and tomorrow. “We condemn Hamas and this violent terrorist attack, and we will discuss how we can ensure that there is humanitarian access. We feel that civilians must be protected always and everywhere. We will have a good discussion with the leaders, and I am confident that once again, we will affirm a very strong united position”. He adds: “It’s also key for us to make it very clear that we will support Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will discuss how we can develop more support, how we can also approach the topic of frozen assets, for instance, to make sure that we mobilise money to support Ukraine, to rebuild Ukraine”. Michel concludes: “We will also have a discussion on the review of the Multiannual Framework. This is the first exchange of views among the EU leaders. Good preparatory work has been done under the auspices of the Spanish Presidency and I am confident that this meeting today will help the Council to make additional progress and to reach an agreement as soon as possible. We hope by the end of the year to have the review of the MFF. Tomorrow, we will have the Euro Summit and the economic topics in the presence of Christine Lagarde and Paschal Donohoe”.