Romania: for World Mission Day, pilgrimages, a campus, vigils and an online symposium

“This year, the World Mission Day will be celebrated with lots of events in many parts of Romania, and the stars will be mainly the children of the Pontifical Society of Missionary Childhood”, Father Eugen Blaj, director of the Pontifical Missionary Societies in Romania (Pom Romania), reveals to SIR. Actually, from today to 22nd October, Cluj-Napoca will be hosting a missionary campus for children and teenagers, organised by Pom Romania, the eparchy of Cluj-Gherla, Catholic Action Cluj and a Greek Catholic parish in town. The three days of the event, dotted with moments of missionary education, prayer, pilgrimage, workshops and games, will end with Mass officiated by Bishop Claudiu Pop and the involvement of some children from the Missionary Childhood. “In Bucharest on Saturday afternoon we will be organising a pilgrimage and a missionary vigil, and in Gioseni, a village in the diocese of Iași, children have prepared a missionary festival”, father Blaj adds. In addition, an online symposium will be held tonight around the theme of the mission day, “Hearts on fire, feet on the move”. Mailyne Tran, the young woman miraculously healed by the intercession of the Blessed Pauline Jaricot, founder of the Pontifical Society for the Propagation of the Faith (Popf); Catherine Masson, author of Pauline Jaricot’s biography, published in 2019 by Cerf and also available in Romanian; and father Tadeusz Nowak Omi, secretary general of Popf, have been invited to give a speech.