UK: Church of England, 30 million pounds to cut CO2 emissions in 600 worship buildings

Thousands of churches, cathedrals, schools and clergy houses in England will receive £30 million as part of the Church of England’s ambitious plan to achieve net zero CO2 and greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. This target was adopted at the General Synod, the governing body of the Church of England, in February 2020. Our plan “is at the core of the Church of England’s response to the climate crisis – to help safeguard God’s creation and achieve a just world”, said Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich and Church of England’s lead Bishop for the Environment. “Climate change is hitting the poorest people of the world hardest. We are already seeing the devastating effects of climate change and we must act now. The Church is called to be a people of hope” and to “live in harmony with our world”. The £30 million will enable 600 churches to assess the various energy sources used and to launch projects aimed at protecting the environment. Part of the funds will also be used to install LED lighting or alternative heating systems and to launch new zero-emission technologies. Some Anglican churches have already achieved net zero emissions. Among the most curious initiatives is the decision of the parish of Marown, in the south of England, to use electrically heated cushions.