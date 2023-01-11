David Sassoli: Metsola (EU Parliament President), “his values of democracy, his belief in a fair world still resonate today”.

(Photo: SIR)

(Brussels) “It’s been one year since David Sassoli left us. Since we lost one of us – a leader, a friend, a fighter for social justice”. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola posted a tribute to her predecessor, David Sassoli, on social media, on the anniversary of his passing. “His values of democracy, his belief in a fair world, his determination to protect the most vulnerable, still resonate with us today”, said Metsola. Today, the President held a ceremony in Brussels to commemorate Sassoli, stressing his humanity and contribution to the construction of our common European home. During the ceremony, which took place in Parliament, Brando Benifei, head of the Democratic Party’s delegation in Brussels, also took the floor and greeted the Assembly. This was followed by a minute’s silence, and the screening of a video of the late President. A large crowd had gathered in the Portraits Gallery where the pictures of former European Parliament Presidents are on display.