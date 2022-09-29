Norway: the Church supported for years by the generosity of German Catholics through the Boniface association

Since 2017, the Catholic Church in Norway has received 103 million Norwegian kroner (nearly 10 million euros) from the German Boniface association or Bonifatiuswerk: this is mentioned on the website of the Catholic Church in Norway, giving the news that the Board of Governors of the German charity, born to support German Catholics living as a minority in protestant Germany, then extended to the Nordic diaspora, has been visiting the North over these days. “There’s virtually no church or monastery in Norway that has not received generous donations from Bonifatiuswerk”. These days’ visit mainly revolved around the Oslo region where the charity is supporting lots of projects, including the renovation of the monastery of Dominican Nuns, some work at the facade of Saint Olav’s Church, the bishop’s and vicar general’s house. “We are very grateful for the generous and reliable support given by Bonifatiuswerk to our Norwegian projects over the years. Such donations are helping to build the Catholic Church in Norway and allow Catholics in this country to live their faith together”, the bishop, Berndt Eidsvig, stated.