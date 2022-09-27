EU Commission: positive assessment of Italy’s second request for 21 billion under NRRP. Gentiloni, new government “should ensure opportunities are seized and commitments fulfilled”

Green light from the European Commission to Italy’s second request for the disbursement of €21 billion (10 billion in grants and 11 billion in loans) under the Recovery and Resilience Facility. On 28 June 2022, Italy had submitted a payment request for the second instalment based on the achievement of 45 milestones and targets (reforms in the areas of public employment, public procurement, teaching profession, tax administration, and territorial healthcare). The 21 billion will support investments in the ultra-broadband and 5G, research and innovation, tourism and culture, hydrogen, urban regeneration and digitalisation of schools, as well as the reform of the judicial system and the related reduction of judicial backlogs. Having assessed the information on the objectives achieved, the Commission has today published a positive preliminary assessment. The Economic and Financial Committee will now have to give its opinion, following which the Commission will adopt a final decision and start the disbursement. “Italy is showing continued important reform momentum in key policy areas”, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who exhorted Italy to “keep up the good work”. Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, recalled that it is up to “the next Italian Government to ensure that” the NRRP “opportunity is seized” and that the “remaining commitments” are fulfilled.