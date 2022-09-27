Energy: new Baltic gas pipeline opening now. Simson (EU Commission), “it’s essential to diversify the sources”

Gas will start flowing into the new Baltic gas pipeline, the “Baltic pipe”, on October 1st, but a ceremony was held in Goleniów, Poland, today for the opening of an energy infrastructure that the EU supported both financially (with 267 million euros) and ideally, because it goes in the direction of diversifying gas imports in Central Eastern Europe and in the Baltic countries. Such gas pipeline maps a new route from the North Sea to the EU and will make it possible to import up to 10 billion cube metres of gas a year from Norway to Poland via Denmark and send 3 billion cube metres of gas a year from Poland to Denmark. Such gas pipeline is approximately 550 km long; it began to be built in 2019. The EU funds were used to complete the preliminary studies (approximately 51 million euros) and to cover part of the building cost (approximately 215 million euros). The gas pipeline is part of the “Trans-European Networks for Energy”, the European plan of trans-European networks for energy also known as Ten-E. The Baltic pipeline “is an essential project for the security of gas supplies in the region and the result of an EU policy aimed at diversifying gas sources”, stated the Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, who then added: “it will play a precious role in alleviating the current energy crisis”.