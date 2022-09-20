Health: EU Commission, proposal and funding to increase uptake of cancer screenings

A new approach to help Member States increase the uptake of cancer screening. This is what the European Commission proposed today under Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan. The objective of the proposed recommendation, which focuses on the detection of cancers at an early stage, “is to increase the number of screenings, covering more target groups and more cancers”. This approach, a statement reads, “is based on the latest available scientific developments and evidence” and “will support Member States ensuring that 90% of the EU population who qualify for breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screenings are offered such screening by 2025”. The new recommendation also expands population-based organised cancer screening to include lung, prostate and, under certain circumstances, gastric cancers. European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said: “Cancer is a health priority for us. In the past two years, COVID has taken a toll on cancer prevention, detection, and diagnosis. The sooner cancer is detected, it can make a real difference by increasing treatment options and saving lives. And for this, we need to boost cancer screening across the EU”. Financial support for the roll out of the new recommendations is available, with €38.5 million committed under the “EU4Health” programme and €60 million under Horizon Europe.