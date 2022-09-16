Sustainable mobility: European Week and road safety campaign. Over 2,600 cities involved

The European Mobility Week 2022 begins today with the participation of 2,629 towns and cities in 46 countries, as the online interactive map shows mobilityweek.EU. In Italy, 69 cities have planned activities from today until 22 September. The goal is to promote active mobility, public transport, clean and intelligent transport solutions as well as their positive impact on the environment, the city and people’s health. “The towns and cities participating in the Week show their commitment to improving transport services and infrastructure to better connect their citizens, within cities themselves, but also with their regions and the rest of Europe”, Transport Commissioner Adina Vălean said today commenting on the slogan of the Week, #BetterConnections. Vălean addressed a special greeting to the Ukrainian towns and cities that “join us this year, even if their country is defending itself from Russia’s war of aggression”. The initiatives that are being offered range from car-free days to bicycle festivals, exhibitions, screenings, debates and workshops. The event this year also coincides with the Urban Mobility Days Conference organised in Brno from 20 to 22 September in cooperation with the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Another highlight of these days is the “ROADPOL Safety Days”, a campaign aimed at reducing the number of road deaths, which are 70 per day in the European Union.