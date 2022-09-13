Elizabeth II: message of condolence from the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

“On behalf of His Beatitude Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, and of the entire Latin Patriarchate, the archbishop William Shomali, Vicar General and Patriarchal Vicar, went on a visit to the British Consulate General in Jerusalem on September 12th to offer his condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom”. This has been told by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem itself. The Queen peacefully passed away on September 8th 2022, and Charles, her son, was officially proclaimed King in London on Saturday.