Ukraine: EU Commission, first half of macro-financial assistance to the country paid today, another €500 million to follow

The European Commission has ordered the payment of the first half (€500 million) of the €1 billion macro-financial assistance (MFA) to Ukraine, the Commission announced in a statement today. The second tranche (another €500 million) will be disbursed tomorrow, 2 August. “This €1 billion payment is a first part of our €9 billion macro-financial assistance package to help Ukraine meet its emergency financial needs caused by Russia’s brutal war. At the same time, we are working closely with EU Member States and our international partners on the next steps to rebuild Ukraine for the longer term. The EU will provide all political, financial, military and humanitarian support required to assist Ukraine and its people in the face of Russia’s continued illegal aggression – for as long as it takes”, said European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis.