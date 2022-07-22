Ukraine: EU Council, new sanctions against entities and individuals in Russia. Another tranche of aid to Kyiv’s armed forces

The Council of the EU has decided to adopt restrictive measures against an additional 54 individuals and 10 entities: Sberbank will no longer be able to conduct transactions outside Russia; and companies operating in the military sector or the shipbuilding industry or involved in the stealing of Ukrainian grain will also be blocked together with individuals who have disseminated pro-Kremlin and anti-Ukraine propaganda. These Individuals include “senior members of the political or cultural establishment such as members of the State and provincial Dumas, local politicians like the mayor of Moscow, high-ranking military leaders and staff, politicians appointed in Ukrainian territories invaded by Russia, and leading businesspersons”. Since the Syrian regime provides support to Russia, sanctions will also target six individuals and one entity involved in the recruitment of Syrian mercenaries. The list of sanctioned Russians now includes 108 entities and 1,212 people who had their assets frozen, to whom EU citizens and businesses cannot make funds available, and who are forbidden from “entering or transiting through EU territories”, a statement from Brussels reads. The Council also decided to make an additional €500 million available to the Ukrainian armed forces in military aid under the European Peace Facility. The EU contribution so far, released in five tranches since 28 February, amounts to €2.5 billion. “The EU remains focused and steadfast in supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom and independence”, said High Representative Josep Borrell.