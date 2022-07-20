COMECE: opening of EU accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia is good news

(Brussels) The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) “welcomes the launch of EU accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia”. The Bishops of the European Union congratulated the two Balkan countries in a statement today. Fr. Manuel Barrios Prieto, General Secretary of COMECE, said a “credible EU enlargement process is of strategic importance for stability, prosperity and peace on the European continent”, and congratulated the Albanian and Macedonian peoples “who have long awaited this moment with hope and faith”. In June 2022, COMECE had released a statement prepared by its External Affairs Commission urging the European Council to “renew its efforts for peace in Ukraine and to implement a credible EU enlargement process”, including the opening of accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania and granting candidate status to Ukraine.