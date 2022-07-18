European Parliament: summer recess. EU reforms, Green Deal, Artificial Intelligence and minimum wage back in September

MEPs are preparing for their summer recess: Committee meetings will be suspended from 25 July to 22 August, the European Parliament announced on its website. The next plenary session is scheduled for September, from 12 to 15. It will be an important meeting since European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be in Strasbourg for the annual State of the Union debate. Besides taking stock of the progress made in the EU’s energy, environmental and economic policies, the President is expected to report on the steps that the Commission intends to take to respond to the concerns expressed by citizens at the Conference on the Future of Europe, particularly the proposals to reform the EU. In the autumn months, Parliament will continue to work to support Ukraine, reduce dependence on Russian gas, and to facilitate the green transition. Other items on Parliament’s agenda include a vote on the Artificial Intelligence Act, work to promote gender equality on company boards, and the minimum wage. In December, the 2022 Sakharov Prize will be awarded, to honour those defending human rights and freedom of thought. In a video, Parliament presented its agenda to citizens.