EU Council: green lights for Croatia; as from January 2023 it will be the 20th country to use euros

It is official now: today the EU Council adopted the last legal deeds that were needed to allow Croatia to use euros on January 1st 2023. “This completes the process that within the EU Council will allow Croatia to become a member of the euro-zone and to benefit from using the EU’s single currency, the euro, as from next year”, a release explains. “I wish to congratulate my counterpart, Zdravko Marić, and all of Croatia on having become the 20th country joining the euro-zone”, Zbyněk Stanjura, Finance Minister of the Czech Republic, states. “Adopting the euro is not a race, it is a responsible political decision. Croatia has successfully met all the economic criteria and as from January 1st 2023 it will be using euros”. One of the three legal deeds sets the exchange rate at 7.53450 Croatian kunas for 1 euro. This is equal to the current central parity rate of the kuna in the exchange rate mechanism.