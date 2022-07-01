EU Parliament: the repeal of so-called “right to abortion” in the United States is back to the plenary session again

Once again, the European Parliament will be dealing with the issue of abortion in the United States (even if such matter is not the responsibility of the EU but is in fact the legislation of a non-EU country). The assembly will be discussing it at its plenary session in Strasbourg on Monday 4th July, and, as stated in a release, “it is expected to condemn the backward steps made in the United States on women’s sexual and reproductive health as well as insisting on asking for safe access to abortion”. Following the vote of the Supreme Court of the United States, which a few days ago “cancelled the protection provided by the right to abortion at Federal level, the MEPs will hold a debate” to “reassert their support for defending the right and access to safe and lawful treatment for abortion”. A resolution about this issue will be voted on, next Thursday. On June 9th, the MEPs had adopted a resolution to support the Roe vs Wade ruling and the “constitutional protection of the right to abortion that came with it in the United States”.