EU: Commission proposes annual budget of €185.6 billion for 2023. Hahn, “funding to support the recovery”

(Strasbourg) The Commission has today proposed an annual EU budget of €185.6 billion for 2023, to be complemented by an estimated €113.9 billion in grants under NextGenerationEU. “The EU budget (Parliament and Council are the institutions in charge of approving it, Ed.) will continue to mobilise significant investments to boost Europe’s strategic autonomy, the ongoing economic recovery, safeguard sustainability and create jobs”. The Commission, according to a statement announcing the funding, “will continue to prioritise green and digital investments while addressing pressing needs arising from recent and current crises”.

Commissioner Johannes Hahn, responsible for the EU Budget, said: “We are continuing to put forward extraordinary amounts of funding to support Europe’s recovery and to tackle current and future challenges. The budget remains an important tool the Union has at its disposal to provide clear added value to people’s lives. It helps Europe shape a changing world, in which we are working together for peace, prosperity and our European values”. The draft budget 2023 “is designed to respond to the most crucial recovery needs of EU Member States and our partners around the world. These financial means will continue to rebuild and modernise the European Union and strengthen Europe’s status as a strong global actor and reliable partner”.