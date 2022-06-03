War in Ukraine: Borrell, “100 days of unreasonable destruction”. Metsola, “Europe must offer hope”. Von der Leyen, “the EU is on the side of the attacked country”

“100 days of Russian invasion of Ukraine. 100 days of great support from the EU to Ukraine. 100 days that have caused thousands of deaths and 6.8 million refugees. 100 days of unreasonable destruction, with billions of damages. 100 days of blocked ports and bombed fields, 22 million tons of wheat blocked”. It is the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Joseph Borrell, who, in a tweet, takes stock of what has happened since 24th February to this day. In these 100 days, there have been also “9 billion euros of aids from the EU, 2 billion euros of which to the Ukrainian armed forces”, and 6 packages of sanctions, totalling 1,158 people and 98 entities added to the Black List, 90% of Russian oil banned, and the main Russian banks left out of the Swift system, as well as “100 days looking for diplomatic ways out of the war” and “support to Ukraine and its population”. And, Borrell concludes, in his long tweet: “We will go on like this, until Ukraine wins over the Russian aggression”.

This sad 100-day target is also mentioned by the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola: “100 days ago, the world changed. The European response has been unprecedented. We must stay united and determined”. In her tweet, she announces that, at the plenary session next week, Ruslan Stefanchuk, president of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada, will be on the floor to discuss “our support”. Metsola urges: “Europe must be in the frontline and offer hope”.

In her 100-day tweet, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, pointed out: “The Ukrainians’ courage demands our respect and our admiration. The EU is on the side of Ukraine”. Yesterday, at the Global Security Forum in Bratislava, speaking of these 15 weeks of war, she had reassured: “We will do everything in our power to make Ukrainians be the masters of their fate again”. Von der Leyen is in Paris today: the topic of “current and future support” to the oppressed country will be discussed with Emmanuel Macron, who will be at the helm of the European presidency until 30th June.