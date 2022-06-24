European Council: European political community, plans for a “Wider Europe”. Follow-up on Future of Europe Conference

Consiglio europeo 23 giugno, conferenza stampa (Foto SIR/Consiglio europeo)

(Brussels) On the first day of meetings, the European Council – which continues in Brussels today – discussed with its partner countries the creation of a “European political community”. The goal is to set up “a platform for political coordination for European countries across the continent”. This initiative “could concern all European countries with whom we have close relations”, the Council conclusions read. In this way, the Council intends “to foster political dialogue and cooperation to address issues of common interest so as to strengthen the security, stability and prosperity of the European continent”. The leaders emphasise that this initiative “will not replace existing EU policies and instruments, notably enlargement, and will fully respect the European Union’s decision-making autonomy”. Moreover, according to the Council, the Conference on the Future of Europe “has been a unique opportunity to engage with European citizens”, and EU institutions must “ensure an effective follow-up” to the final Report, submitted to the Presidents of the three EU institutions on 9 May 2022, after a year of work.