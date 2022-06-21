European Council: Michel writes to 27 EU leaders, food crisis and Conference on Future of Europe on the agenda

“The consequences of the war are being felt far beyond our region. Russia is weaponising food supplies, stealing grain, blocking ports and turning Ukrainian farmlands into battlefields. This affects many countries, especially in Africa, risking famine and political and social instability. Building on our efforts to help Ukraine export its grain, we will discuss further measures to tackle these issues”, European Council President Charles Michel said in his invitation letter to the EU Summit on 23 and 24 June. “The Conference on the Future of Europe – he went on to say – has involved European citizens and made proposals aiming at improving the functioning of our Union. Proper follow-up will be needed”. “The current situation requires an in-depth discussion during our Euro Summit, in the presence of the President of the European Central Bank and the President of the Eurogroup. We will also have to determine how we want to move forward on the Banking Union and Capital Markets Union”.