EU Commission: awards for European cities committed to becoming more accessible for persons with disabilities

(Foto ANSA/SIR)

The EU “Access City Award 2023” is now open for applications. It will reward European cities committed to becoming more accessible for persons with disabilities, the European Commission announced in a statement. The competition, organised by the European Commission in partnership with the European Disability Forum, “is open to EU cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants”. More specifically, the winning city will receive a financial prize of €150,000, while the second and third place winners will receive €120,000 and €80,000 respectively. “The Access City Award recognises the efforts made by European cities to promote the values of equality and inclusion in our Union. On the occasion of the 13th edition of the Award, I call on every EU city to put forward innovative projects to break down barriers for persons with disabilities”, said Vice-President for Values and Transparency, Vera Jourová. This year’s prize winners will be announced at a conference, on 25 November, marking the European Day of Persons with Disabilities. The deadline for the submission of applications on the Access City Award 2023 website is 8 September.